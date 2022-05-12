Karnataka HC stays forming of panel on nursing colleges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC stayed an order passed by the Legislative Council constituting the Joint Legislative Committee to examine the permission given to Nursing and Allied Health Sciences Colleges prior to 2021.

The vacation bench passed the interim order after hearing the petitions filed by the Karnataka State Association of the Management of Nursing and Allied Health Science Institutions, Hyderbad-Karnataka Nursing Management Association and Karnataka Nursing Institutions Management Association.

“Subject to further consideration, there would be stay of the order constituting the Joint Legislative Committee to examine permission given prior to 2021, for the present. It is made clear that the question relating to powers of the Legislature vis-a-vis the statutory provisions contained in the Act, requires to be interpreted,” the court said.