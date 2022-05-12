STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists raise slogans at Sharad Pawar event in Belagavi

Activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) raised anti-Karnataka slogans in Belagavi during the visit of NCP president Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday.

Published: 12th May 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) raised anti-Karnataka slogans in Belagavi during the visit of NCP president Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday.When Pawar rose to address a gathering at the diamond jubilee function of Maratha Bank, MES activists shouted slogans in Marathi for the merger of Belagavi, Karwad, Nippani, Bidar and Bhalki into Maharashtra. There was a commotion for a while when the slogans were raised. Pawar waited for the disturbance to subside before starting his speech.

MES leaders had expected Pawar to touch upon anti-Karnataka and border issues during his speech. But the veteran politician completely avoided speaking on the touchy subjects.At another event, he said a decision to double the number of medical seats reserved for Karnataka-Maharashtra border area students, from the present 60 to 120, will be taken soon.

At the valedictory of golden jubilee celebration of Dakshin Maharashtra Shikshan Mandal, Belagavi and centenary celebration of ‘Rashtraveer’ weekly of Chatrapati Shahu Prakashan Mandal, Belagavi, he said as the number of medical students is more, the number of seats will be increased. Efforts will be made to get the Maharashtra government to restart  funding the DMS Mandal from this year, while former Rajya Sabha member Dr Prabhakar Kore will help get funds for the institution from the Karnataka government, the NCP leader added. 

