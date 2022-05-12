Police try, but fail to stop half-naked seva by women devotees in Gadag

Raghottam Koppar By

GADAG: As women devotees of Dandin Durgamma, covering only upper parts of their body with neem leaves, performed a half-naked ritual and sacrificed animals to please the goddess in Gadag, the district administration and police officials had a tough time convincing them against it. The annual fair at the Dandin Durgamma temple in Gadag began on Tuesday and a large number of people from neighbouring districts, and Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana had arrived to perform the ritual.

Though the authorities said they distribute saris, the women insist on performing the ritual that has been followed for decades. When the administration tried to stop them, the devotees shifted to nearby fields. They believe that if they follow the ritual, the goddess will bless their family members with health and wealth.

Earlier, only the Harinshikari community, a nomadic tribe, used to follow this ritual, but of late all other communities have started practising it. A large number of devotees had gathered near the temple on Wednesday.

Police officials visited the temple and told the devotees not to sacrifice animals and to stop the half-naked seva. But many of them argued with the police that they had come from far-off places and they would go ahead with it. While some had an altercation with the police, others shifted conducting the ritual to nearby fields. Devotees said, “Performing it is a matter of devotion. Every year, we sacrifice animals. The Goddess likes it and blesses us.”

A district administration official said, “We convinced some and distributed saris to stop such rituals. But many went to nearby fields to sacrifice animals. It is difficult to handle thousands of people."

The police, however, issued warnings and also stopped many from performing the ritual.” Rudranna Gulguli, who campaigns against animal sacrifice, said,“We have been telling people to stop sacrificing animals. We are now in an era of 5G technology and know that Goddesses will never like harming anyone. But during such annual fairs, thousands of devotees gather to sacrifice animals and it should be stopped.” There is a story behind the Dandin Durgamma temple getting this unique name. In olden days, a group of soldiers had come to attack people living in Gadag during a war and Durgamma saved Gadag by diverting those soldiers to other areas. It is said that the Goddess stopped a big ‘Dandu’ (platoon) and that is why She is called Dandin Durgamma.