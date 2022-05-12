PSI recruitment scam: Bail pleas of 13 accused rejected

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The bail petitions of 13 accused in the PSI CET scam were rejected by different courts in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. Judge Suklaksha Palan of the First Additional District and Sessions Court dismissed the bail petitions of 4 accused — Rajesh, Arunkumar, Chetan Nandgaon and Suma, said Additional Public Prosecutor SR Narasimhalu. Meanwhile, the Third JMFC Court in Kalaburagi rejected the bail applications of the other 9 accused.

Assistant Public Prosecutor of the Third JMFC Court Shivasharanappa Hotpet, who argued on behalf of CID, said that Judge Basavaraj Nesargi rejected the bail plea of all the 9 accused, including candidates Veeresh, Hayyali (suspended constable), Rudragowda (constable), Sharanabasappa, Mahantesh Patil, Mallikarjun Siddanna, Suresh Kategaon, Kalidas and Saddam, who is the driver of the car of one of the main accused Divya Hagaragi.

Meanwhile, the CID sleuths who arrived from Bengaluru on Tuesday morning with a body warrant of one of the prime accused Rudragowda took him into their custody after completing the formalities. The sleuths, who have registered a case against Rudragowda at Annapurneshwari Police station in Bengaluru (with regard to exam malpractice and manipulation of OMR sheets in PSI CET as well as in JE and AE Exams) after coming to know that the CID in Kalaburagi has completed its interrogation and Rudregowda is in judicial custody, came to Kalaburagi with the body warrant.