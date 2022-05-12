STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

PSI recruitment scam: Bail pleas of 13 accused rejected

Meanwhile, the Third JMFC Court in Kalaburagi rejected the bail applications of the other 9 accused.

Published: 12th May 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Prime accused in the PSI CET scam Divya Hagaragi being taken by CID sleuths to her residence and Jnana Jyoti English Medium School for a spot visit

Prime accused in the PSI CET scam Divya Hagaragi being taken by CID sleuths to her residence and Jnana Jyoti English Medium School for a spot visit. (Photo| EPS)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi 
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The bail petitions of 13 accused in the PSI CET scam were rejected by different courts in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. Judge Suklaksha Palan of the First Additional District and Sessions Court dismissed the bail petitions of 4 accused — Rajesh, Arunkumar, Chetan Nandgaon and Suma, said Additional Public Prosecutor SR Narasimhalu. Meanwhile, the Third JMFC Court in Kalaburagi rejected the bail applications of the other 9 accused.

 Assistant Public Prosecutor of the Third JMFC Court Shivasharanappa Hotpet, who argued on behalf of CID, said that Judge Basavaraj Nesargi rejected the bail plea of all the 9 accused, including candidates Veeresh, Hayyali (suspended constable), Rudragowda (constable), Sharanabasappa, Mahantesh Patil, Mallikarjun Siddanna, Suresh Kategaon, Kalidas and Saddam, who is the driver of the car of one of the main accused Divya Hagaragi.

Meanwhile, the CID sleuths who arrived from Bengaluru on Tuesday morning with a body warrant of one of the prime accused Rudragowda took him into their custody after completing the formalities. The sleuths, who have registered a case against Rudragowda at Annapurneshwari Police station in Bengaluru (with regard to exam malpractice and manipulation of OMR sheets in PSI CET as well as in JE and AE Exams) after coming to know that the CID in Kalaburagi has completed its interrogation and Rudregowda is in judicial custody, came to Kalaburagi with the body warrant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSI recruitment scam Karnataka
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp