PSI recruitment scam: CID police question coaching centre teacher

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The CID, probing irregularities in the PSI recruitment scam, has called in a teacher from a well-known coaching centre from Dharwad for questioning. The teacher was detained at the coaching centre, near Saptapur Bhavi area, on Tuesday and was questioned on Wednesday too.

Police sources said the teacher was picked up based on information provided by one of the candidates involved in the scam, and it routine questioning. No arrest was made in the case. Several people connected with the coaching classes and examination practices have been called in for questioning. One of the candidates who appeared for the inquiry before the CID, reportedly said he had got help in the exams from the detained teacher.

“There are a number of exam training centres in Dharwad, and students from several parts of North Karnataka come here for coaching. We suspected there could be a nexus with the coaching centre owners, some of whom are police officers who could have pulled off something illegal to help the students. However, no such evidence was found, and the teacher was allowed to go home, but would have to return for questioning if required,” the official explained.