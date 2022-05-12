STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

PSI recruitment scam: CID police question coaching centre teacher

The CID, probing irregularities in the PSI recruitment scam, has called in a teacher from a well-known coaching centre from Dharwad for questioning.

Published: 12th May 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers protest against the government over the PSI recruitment scam, in Bengaluru on Wednesday  | SHRIRAM bn

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The CID, probing irregularities in the PSI recruitment scam, has called in a teacher from a well-known coaching centre from Dharwad for questioning. The teacher was detained at the coaching centre, near Saptapur Bhavi area, on Tuesday and was questioned on Wednesday too.

Police sources said the teacher was picked up based on information provided by one of the candidates involved in the scam, and it routine questioning. No arrest was made in the case. Several people connected with the coaching classes and examination practices have been called in for questioning. One of the candidates who appeared for the inquiry before the CID, reportedly said he had got help in the exams from the detained teacher.  

“There are a number of exam training centres in Dharwad, and students from several parts of North Karnataka come here for coaching. We suspected there could be a nexus with the coaching centre owners, some of whom are police officers who could have pulled off something illegal to help the students. However, no such evidence was found, and the teacher was allowed to go home, but would have to return for questioning if required,” the official explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSI recruitment scam
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp