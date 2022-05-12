STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Road hump throws rider off bike, blows lid off attempt to cover up gruesome murder

 A killers’ plan to dispose of a body in a lake went awry when their bike fell while negotiating a road hump, injuring the two men carrying the body between them.

Published: 12th May 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A killers’ plan to dispose of a body in a lake went awry when their bike fell while negotiating a road hump, injuring the two men carrying the body between them. The drama played out at midnight in Ramanagara. The victim Soumya (22) from Tamil Nadu, was murdered by Durga and her husband Raghu over a financial dispute. The other accused are Durga’s brother Nagaraj, and his friend Vinod. Police arrested the four, while another accused is absconding.

Police said Soumya lived with Durga and Raghu, and worked in wedding halls with Durga. A few days ago, she left the house without informing Durga. There was a dispute over finances, and Durga also suspected Soumya of stealing valuables from the house. She traced Soumya with the help of friends and brought her home on Monday, locked her in a room, hit her repeatedly with a wooden stick and tortured her throughout the night.

“In the morning, Durga found Soumya dead. She and her husband came up with a plan to dispose of the body in a lake in Srirangapatna. When the body started stinking by afternoon, she lit incense sticks, then called her brother Nagaraj and asked him to help them dispose of the body. Nagaraj brought two friends,” police said.

The accused started from Durga’s house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Tuesday midnight. They went on three bikes -- Nagaraj and Vinod on one bike, with Soumya’s body between them, Durga and Raghu on another, while another accused, Abhi, rode another bike. Around 1am, they were passing by the DC’s office in Ramanagara when Vinod lost control of the bike and fell.

Vinod and Nagaraj sustained injuries, and the body fell on the road. Other commuters alerted police who rushed to the spot and took them to hospital. Doctors said the dead woman had not suffered injuries in the accident, and had died more than 24 hours earlier. Based on that, the duo was questioned and admitted to the murder. Nagaraj had tipped off Raghu, who had gone ahead, about the accident and arrival of the police. The couple fled to Channapatna to hide in a friend’s house, from where they were arrested. 
Police said Durga had earlier been arrested in a prostitution case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp