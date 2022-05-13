A house for Mr Surjewala— hunt on ahead of ‘Battle 2023’

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With elections to Karnataka Assembly just under a year away, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to return to power. According to sources, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala has decided to set up a base in Bengaluru and spend 10-15 days in the state. According to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) sources, Surjewala is looking for a house for rent in Bengaluru, close to the party office on Queens Road.

In 2020, Surjewala was appointed as general secretary in charge of Karnataka. He also heads the media wing of the party. “He (Surjewala) is looking for a house on rent. He seems to be showing interest in an upscale flat near Mount Carmel College. At present he is busy with the Congress’ Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan. After the meeting, he is likely to visit Bengaluru and finalise the property. It is a spacious flat with ample space for meetings,” KPCC sources added. KPCC will bear the expense, the sources added

The Congress is likely to announce its candidates for the 2023 Assembly elections by the end of this year. “This is a tedious job and requires lots of exercise, including travelling to different parts of Karnataka. Surjewala has been told by the high command to focus on Karnataka.

Surjewala will be in Karnataka, spending at least for 10 to 15 days every month, in the run up to the polls. At present, when he visits Bengaluru, he stays in a hotel or Kumara Krupa guest house,” KPCC sources added. With murmurs of rift between KPCC chief Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah, the party top brass seems to be closely watching the developments in the state unit. “The gap between these leaders will affect the party’s prospects. Surjewala’s presence will make a big difference. There is a need to fight the polls unitedly,” sources said.