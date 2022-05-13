STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Acid attack case accused held in Tamil Nadu, being brought to Bengaluru  

He will be brought to the city by Friday night and will be produced before the court to be taken into police custody for further interrogation.

Published: 13th May 2022 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 08:36 PM

The acid attack case accused Nagesh Babu.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sixteen days after the gruesome acid attack on a woman in Kamakshipalya police station limits, Nagesh Babu, the accused was arrested on Friday afternoon. As per the initial reports, the accused was arrested in Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, where he was absconding and roaming in the guise of a priest.

A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off Nagesh, (27), was taken into custody. Two special teams who were in Tamil Nadu were tracking the movements of the accused and some of the locals gave information about Nagesh who recently joined a group of priests and used to sit with them in front of a temple. The policemen also posed as devotees to identify Nagesh.

On April 28, the woman was attacked with acid in the early morning after she reportedly turned down Nagesh’s marriage proposal. Nagesh, who was in the garment business, had sold all his garment stocks and machines days before he planned for the attack. A week ago, The Bengaluru City police had released his photographs and elicited public help in nabbing him.

Nagesh Babu attacked the 25-year-old woman when she was standing in front of her office.

The woman, who suffered 40 per cent burns, from the burns in Victoria hospital. She had suffered around 40 per cent burns. 

Nagesh reportedly attacked her after she turned down his proposal. He kept harassing her before he plotted and attacked her with acid.

