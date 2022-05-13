Bullock pair sacrificed at Tumakuru's Pavagada fair

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Despite a petition by residents, a pair of bullocks was sacrificed in Bellibatlu village of Pavagada taluk on Tuesday evening. The accused sacrificed the bullocks for the village deity Chowdeshwari, pictures and video clippings of which went viral on social media.

Animal sacrifice was the norm for several decades, with a section of people sacrificing buffaloes, and when it was banned by the administration, they switched to other animals, sources told TNIE. The annual fair was conducted after a gap of three years, owing to the pandemic.

Arasikere police have taken some of the accused into custody for interrogation. “The sacrifice occurred at a secluded place far away from the village,” they maintained, expressing their helplessness to check it, despite being informed about the petition.

“I have informed the Superintendent of Police to take action against the guilty, following the report of the tahsildar who visited the spot,” Deputy Commissioner YS Patil said.