STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bullock pair sacrificed at Tumakuru's Pavagada fair

Despite a petition by residents, a pair of bullocks was sacrificed in Bellibatlu village of Pavagada taluk on Tuesday evening.

Published: 13th May 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Despite a petition by residents, a pair of bullocks was sacrificed in Bellibatlu village of Pavagada taluk on Tuesday evening. The accused sacrificed the bullocks for the village deity Chowdeshwari, pictures and video clippings of which went viral on social media.

Animal sacrifice was the norm for several decades, with a section of people sacrificing buffaloes, and when it was banned by the administration, they switched to other animals, sources told TNIE. The annual fair was conducted after a gap of three years, owing to the pandemic.

Arasikere police have taken some of the accused into custody for interrogation. “The sacrifice occurred at a secluded place far away from the village,” they maintained, expressing their helplessness to check it, despite being informed about the petition.

“I have informed the Superintendent of Police to take action against the guilty, following the report of the tahsildar who visited the spot,” Deputy Commissioner YS Patil said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pavagada fair Animal sacrifice Tumakuru
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp