Consultation drags on for Lokayukta after 100 days

Published: 13th May 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Lokayukta

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The delay in appointment of Lokayukta by the government has raised several questions though the process of consultation has been done much earlier. The post has been lying vacant for more than 100 days after the tenure of Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty ended on January 27, 2022. 

The consultation process for the Upa Lokayukta - II ended in a week’s time by appointing Justice KN Phaneendra, former judge of Karnataka HC, on March 22. According to the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, the Lokayukta should be appointed on the advice of the CM in consultation with the Chief Justice of the HC, the Chairman,  Council, Speaker,  Assembly and the Leaders of the Opposition.   A member of the consultation process said that the consultation for the appointment was done by the government much in advance before the consultation process was taken up for appointment of Upa Lokayukta-II.  

A former judge of the HC was shortlisted by the CM. Probably, his consent was sought after the proposal was sent to the governor for appointment. The former judge might have refused the proposal, the member said. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said that he has forwarded names in a sealed cover. However, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said that the consultation process is still underway, when asked about the delay.

TAGS
Lokayukta Karnataka
