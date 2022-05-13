Facelift for 287 Karnataka towns under AMRUT scheme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a poll year, the state Cabinet on Thursday approved projects to develop 287 towns under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) at a cost of Rs 9,327 crore. The cost will be shared by the State and Union governments along with the concerned urban local bodies.Speaking to reporters, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said towns that have a population of more than 1 lakh population will be developed under this scheme. Of the Rs 9,327 crore, the Centre’s share is Rs 4,617 crore.

The State Government will give Rs 3,692 crore and remaining will be borne by the ULBs. In the next five years, all these selected towns will get a facelift with drinking water and underground drainage schemes and other amenities. These towns do not include corporations or municipalities.

Other than this, under Swachh Bharat mission, Rs 1,292 crore--- which is the State Government’s share--- has got Cabinet nod. Madhuswamy said at present the government is giving jobs on compensatory grounds to family members of SCs/STs in case of death of the parents or senior family member due to atrocity. “We have relaxed the rules even for those who died due to atrocity. Now, they can apply for a job within two years as against earlier one year. Also, daughters or widows of the deceased can also apply,” he said.

The Cabinet also repealed Section 387 of the Karnataka Town Municipal Corporation Act. “This means people constructing houses in their farm or single house need not have to get approval from the town planning authority, but can get it done at the local gram panchayat. This is not compulsory. However, builders and those who want to construct more houses in one piece of land have to get approval from town planning authority,” the minister said.

Other approvals