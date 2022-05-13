STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Facelift for 287 Karnataka towns under AMRUT scheme

These towns do not include corporations or municipalities.

Published: 13th May 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Smart City Project

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a poll year, the state Cabinet on Thursday approved projects to develop 287 towns under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) at a cost of Rs 9,327 crore. The cost will be shared by the State and Union governments along with the concerned urban local bodies.Speaking to reporters, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said towns that have a population of more than 1 lakh population will be developed under this scheme. Of the Rs 9,327 crore, the Centre’s share is Rs 4,617 crore.

The State Government will give Rs 3,692 crore and remaining will be borne by the ULBs. In the next five years, all these selected towns will get a facelift  with drinking water and underground drainage schemes and other amenities. These towns do not include corporations or municipalities.

Other than this, under Swachh Bharat mission, Rs 1,292 crore--- which is the State Government’s share--- has got Cabinet nod. Madhuswamy said at present the government is giving jobs on compensatory grounds to family members of SCs/STs in case of death of the parents or senior family member due to atrocity. “We have relaxed the rules even for those who died due to atrocity. Now, they can apply for a job within two years as against earlier one year. Also, daughters or widows of the deceased can also apply,” he said. 

 The Cabinet also repealed Section 387 of the Karnataka Town Municipal Corporation Act. “This means people constructing houses in their farm or single house need not have to get approval from the town planning authority, but can get it done at the local gram panchayat. This is not compulsory. However, builders and those who want to construct more houses in one piece of land have to get approval from town planning authority,” the minister said.

Other approvals

  •  Rs 532 crore, including additional Rs 132 crore, approved for diesel subsidy of Rs 250 per acre for farmers up to a maximum of five acres
  •  Rs 100 crore to develop infrastructure of Peenya industrial area and Rs 150 crore for a commercial complex at Kengeri
  •  Free medicines for those who are suffering from hemophilia, Rs 29 crore approved
  •  Rs 28 crore approved for a residential and mechanical driving school of KSRTC at Shiggavi in Haveri
  •  Rs 150.5 crore, including additional Rs 13 crore, sanctioned for signal free corridor between Old Airport Road to Hope Farm Junction
  •  Rs 28 crore approved to develop road from Kengal to Kanva reservoir
  •  The twin tower proposed at Anand Rao Flyover will be constructed under PPP model
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMRUT Karnataka
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp