Govt to bring in anti-conversion law via ordinance

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government on Thursday decided to bring into effect the controversial Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, more commonly known as Anti-Conversion Bill, through an ordinance. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

It may be recalled that amid protest from Opposition party leaders in the Assembly, the Bill was passed at the legislative session held in Belagavi in December 2021. However, the ruling BJP did not have majority in the Legislative Council and the Bill was not placed during a session of the Council held in March and April. Despite the monsoon session of the state legislature scheduled to be held in June/July this year, the government has taken the ordinance route which has raised many eyebrows.

Speaking to reporters, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said the government could not place the Bill before the Council for “some reason” during the last couple of sessions. “This is why we are taking the ordinance route for which we have taken approval. We will not change anything in the Bill from what was passed in the Assembly. There is a provision in the Constitution that we can bring it through Ordinance if it is not passed in the Houses. We will, however, pass the Bill in the coming sessions,’’ he said.

Ordinance move unconstitutional: Cong

The Bill proposes imprisonment up to three to five years along with a penalty of Rs 25,000 for forced conversion. It proposes imprisonment up to three to 10 years for converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person along with a penalty of Rs 50,000. Mass conversion by force will attract three to ten years in jail with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. Inter-religious marriages, where religious conversions have taken place for the convenience of marriage, will get legal sanctity only if the conversion was brought to the notice of a district magistrate 30 days in advance or 30 days post-conversion.

Congress leaders slammed the government’s move and called it unconstitutional. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramiah had earlier stated that the Congress will scrap the Bill if the party comes to power.

Meanwhile, Rev Peter Machado, Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru and President of Karnataka Region Catholic Bishop’s Council in a press statement stated, “This is sad and surely will affect the harmonious relationship that we enjoy with members of all communities in Karnataka.” He said there have been no incidents of forced conversion. “There is no doubt that fringe elements and groups will try to create problems for members of our community as we have seen in the past, and government has no control over them.’’ he added. He also urged the Governor not to give his nod to the Bill.