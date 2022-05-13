PSI recruitment scam: DySP in net, netas interfere with probe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CID officials on Thursday detained Deputy SP Shanthakumar in connection with the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. However, CID officials refused to confirm his detention to TNIE, and neither did DG&IGP Praveen Sood.

According to sources, Shanthakumar was recently transferred from the recruitment wing to Internal Security Division after his name cropped up in the scam. He is alleged to have allowed tampering of OMR sheets of the candidates.

It is said that Shanthakumar served in the recruitment wing for more than 12 years, and had joined the police department as a constable of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) in 2006. He took the Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI) examination in 2006 under the in-service quota, and cleared it. He completed his probation in Tumakuru, served as RSI with CAR and ISD, before he was transferred to recruitment.

He was promoted as inspector and DySP while serving in the recruitment wing itself. Meanwhile, CID officials said investigation is not on the right path as many political leaders are intervening and influencing the probe.