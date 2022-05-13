STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

PSI recruitment scam: DySP in net, netas interfere with probe

He is alleged to have allowed tampering of OMR sheets of the candidates.  

Published: 13th May 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party workers protest against the PSI recruitment scam and other issues, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Aam Aadmi Party workers protest against the PSI recruitment scam and other issues, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CID officials on Thursday detained Deputy SP Shanthakumar in connection with the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. However, CID officials refused to confirm his detention to TNIE, and neither did DG&IGP Praveen Sood.

According to sources, Shanthakumar was recently transferred from the recruitment wing to Internal Security Division after his name cropped up in the scam. He is alleged to have allowed tampering of OMR sheets of the candidates.  

It is said that Shanthakumar served in the recruitment wing for more than 12 years, and had joined the police department as a constable of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) in 2006. He took the Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI) examination in 2006 under the in-service quota, and cleared it. He completed his probation in Tumakuru, served as RSI with CAR and ISD, before he was transferred to recruitment.

He was promoted as inspector and DySP while serving in the recruitment wing itself. Meanwhile, CID officials said investigation is not on the right path as many political leaders are intervening and influencing the probe.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSI recruitment scam
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp