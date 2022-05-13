Shivamogga: Two held in Dalit woman assault case

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack and sexual assault of the woman at Araga village of Tirthahalli taluk. The arrested are Sampath and Adarsh. Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmiprasad told TNIE that they suspect that two more people are involved in the incident. In the complaint, the woman said she was sexually assaulted in front of her husband. This incident occurred on Monday when the couple were returning from Tirthahalli.