Tweet war on social media as Ramya, DKS slug it out

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A full-blown social media war has been raging between Congress heavyweights — former MP Ramya and KPCC president DK Shivakumar — sparked off over whether MB Patil met minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan or not. Ramya’s tweets put Congress leaders in a spot, especially when the former MP hit back at those who had put up uncharitable comments, and tweeting about the Youth Congress president, “This boy @nalapad is the honourable IYCKarnataka president (on bail) son of MLA Harris, and he’s questioning my integrity. Wah!’’ In another tweet, she said,

“After I quit, ‘she duped the congress of Rs 8 crores & ran away’ was planted in the news esp Kannada channels, in an attempt to destroy my credibility. I didn’t run away. I resigned for personal reasons. I certainly did not dupe the party of 8 crores. My mistake was staying silent...’’

And yet another, “So the ‘office’ has circulated these messages among the Congress leaders & volunteers asking them troll me. Save yourself the trouble- I’ll do it myself. @srivatsayb @DKShivakumar’’Ramya slammed DK Shivakumar, saying it was not he who had helped boost her career, but Rahul Gandhi, in response to Shivakumar’s social media team’s claim.

On Thursday, Shivakumar tried to extricate himself, saying MB Patil and Ramya were both close to him. “What has misfired I am not sure,’’ he said. Earlier, the KPCC president had tweeted, “don’t break the ladder which you used to climb”. The Congress social media cell also asked Ramya where she was missing. As expected, Ashwath Narayan and MB Patil watched the developments, amused.