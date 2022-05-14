Acid attack victims to get sites, Rs 5 lakh aid: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state government would issue an order to distribute sites and houses for acid attack victims, who would also be provided with an assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh under the self-employment scheme. Speaking after launching a helpline ‘Hello Revenue Minister-Pension at the doorstep in 72 Hours’ started by the Revenue department, the CM said acid attack victims undergo acute mental agony and rejection by the society.

“It is the responsibility of the government help them. In this regard their monthly pension has been raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000. Apart from this, they would be provided site and housing. Financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh for self employment will also be provided so that they can start a venture of their own to lead a life with dignity,” the CM said.

New initiatives

The CM said the programme to deliver revenue documents to the doorstep of the farmers has been launched and this will help over 50 lakh families. The objective to deliver social security pensions to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries will be fulfilled, he said. A massive initiative to make the administration responsive and deliver the services at the doorsteps of the citizens has been launched. “This is a government with a conscience. Our government will not hesitate to take hard decisions to improve the life of the common man,” he said.