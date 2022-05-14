Nirmala Sitharaman likely to contest RS polls from Karnataka again

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to contest Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka again. The BJP Core Committee, which will meet on Saturday in Bengaluru, is expected to finalise the candidates and send the list to party central leaders for approval. Of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, BJP with 120 MLAs can get two RS members elected. While Sitharaman’s name is confirmed, the other contestant could be a dark horse.

Sitharaman was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2016 and her tenure ends next month. A senior BJP leader told The New Indian Express that they are keen to send her to the Upper House for the second term as it is a matter of prestige for Karnataka to elect a member who is a Union minister. “We are sure central leaders will give their nod for Sitharaman, but we are not certain of the second candidate,” he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the party core committee meeting on Saturday will discuss and finalise the number of seats to be contested in the Council and Rajya Sabha elections. BJP state General Secretary N Ravikumar said they have already announced three candidates for the Council -- Arun Shahapur (North-West Teachers), Hanumanth Rudrappa Nirani (North-West Graduates) and MV Ravishankar (South Graduates). The party ticket for the West Teachers’ constituency may go to Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, who joined BJP recently.

While biennial elections to the Legislative Council is on June 3, polls for two graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies are on June 10 and 13, respectively. The Rajya Sabha polls are on June 10. Bommai said they already discussed other issues during a meeting with BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday. “Issues related to Council and Rajya Sabha elections will be discussed in detail at Core Committee,” he added.

JDS, busy with its Jaladhaare event, is yet to discuss the council and Rajya Sabha polls. “We have no time, we are going to meet in the next couple of days,” said leader Bandeppa Kashampur. JDS, which has 32 MLAs, falls short of electing even one Rajya Sabha candidate as 45 votes are required. Kashampur said leaders will decide whether to field a candidate from party or to support candidates of other parties. Congress members, who are attending the Chintan Shibir in Rajasthan, are likely to get directions from party leaders on the polls.