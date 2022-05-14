STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

PSI scam: Recruitment wing DySP held

He is said to be in the top hierarchy in the recruitment wing.

Published: 14th May 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Prime accused in the PSI CET scam Divya Hagaragi being taken by CID sleuths to her residence and Jnana Jyoti English Medium School for a spot visit

Prime accused in the PSI CET scam Divya Hagaragi being taken by CID sleuths to her residence and Jnana Jyoti English Medium School for a spot visit. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major development, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Recruitment, Shanthkumar in connection with the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam a day after he was detained for questioning by the agency. He is said to be in the top hierarchy in the recruitment wing.

According to sources, the DySP is allegedly involved in tampering of the OMR sheets of some successful candidates in the PSI exam, which were held in October last year. The government has annulled the exams following the scam.

Shanthkumar has been posted in the recruitment wing for more than 12 years and was recently transferred to Internal Security Division (ISD). He had joined the police department as a constable of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) in 2006. He took the Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI) examination in 2006 under the in-service quota and cleared it. He had served as RSI with CAR and ISD before he was transferred to the recruitment wing. He was promoted to the rank of inspector and subsequently as DySP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSI recruitment scam Karnataka
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp