PSI scam: Recruitment wing DySP held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major development, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Recruitment, Shanthkumar in connection with the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam a day after he was detained for questioning by the agency. He is said to be in the top hierarchy in the recruitment wing.

According to sources, the DySP is allegedly involved in tampering of the OMR sheets of some successful candidates in the PSI exam, which were held in October last year. The government has annulled the exams following the scam.

Shanthkumar has been posted in the recruitment wing for more than 12 years and was recently transferred to Internal Security Division (ISD). He had joined the police department as a constable of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) in 2006. He took the Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI) examination in 2006 under the in-service quota and cleared it. He had served as RSI with CAR and ISD before he was transferred to the recruitment wing. He was promoted to the rank of inspector and subsequently as DySP.