Sharad Pawar-MES leaders’ meet puts BJP in a spot

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While BJP has been able to successfully consolidate its hold on the majority Marathi voters in recent elections in at least seven assembly segments on Karnataka’s border with Maharashtra in Belagavi region, the possible entry of NCP chief Sharad Pawar ahead of 2023 assembly polls may dent saffron party’s prospects.

The recent meeting of Pawar with pro-Marathi leaders of MES in Belagavi is cause for concern for the BJP. The former Union minister is expected to rally behind MES, with an eye on a large number of Marathi votes in Athani, Nipani, Kagwad, Khanapur, Belagavi Rural, Belagavi South and Belagavi North -- seven assembly segments in the inter-state border region.

A prominent MES leader Manohar Kinekar, ex-MLA, said the Marathi voters began rallying behind the BJP, impressed by former deputy prime minister LK Advani’s leadership two decades ago. However, the Marathi voters are currently upset with the BJP. “I say so based on the way Marathi voters supported MES candidate Shubham Shelke in the assembly polls from Belagavi Rural constituency last time,’’ he said.

Kinekar added that MES leadership was yet to hold any meeting with Pawar on a possible NCP-MES tie-up.