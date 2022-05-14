Suggest ways to classify 15% SC quota: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rekindled hopes of the Madiga community (SC left) which has been struggling for the 15 per cent Schedule Community quota as per the recommendations of the Justice Sadashiva Commission report.

Addressing the workshop of the intellectuals’ forum of the community at the fourth World Madiga Day on Friday, Bommai sought the suggestion of the forum, the religious heads and political leaders on how the internal reservation can be implemented without impacting the other 100 castes within the SC category. He also sought the community’s support to strengthen his hand.

“Your demand over the years for internal reservation is not new. Reservation is your right and nothing wrong in insisting on that. But it should not mete out injustice to others in the process of implementation,” he stated.

“Although many commissions have given their reports on the reservation, you should suggest ways to operate it and we should sit together with all communities to chalk out a plan to give social justice with social harmony,” he maintained.

SC/ST BPL FAMILIES TO GET 75 UNITS OF FREE POWER

Bengaluru: State government has decided to give free power supply up to 75 units per month to BPL card holders belonging to Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe. The decision was taken by power minister V Sunil Kumar. The state government has to bear an additional Rs 979 crore and the decision will come into effect immediately from May 1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced the same during the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram recently.

A Government Order is expected to be issued in two days. At present, free power supply up to 40 units is given to SC/ST members with BPL cards. Proposal to increase it to 75 units had come from the Department of Social Welfare. A release from the Minister’s office said that the file related to this initiative has been sent to the Finance Department. Free power supply up to 75 units per month will also be applicable to those who are getting power subsidy under Bhagya Jyothi and Kuteera Jyothi schemes. Presently, there are 1,46,65,910 customers who use power below 75 units.