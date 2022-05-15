Anti-Conversion law will create more divisions in society: Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: The state government has taken the Ordinance route to bring in the Anti-Conversion law. Was it required?

The Quran clearly states “there is no compulsion in religion”. We believe that no Muslim will ever convert the other by force. A true Christian or Hindu will also not do the same. There is no such issue in society and there is absolutely no need to pass such a bill in Karnataka. If the government has any such data, they should make it public. The bill requires a person to inform the government before and after conversion, which is put up on the public notice board. With hate speeches and hatred on the rise, there could be a danger to that person. In addition, faith is a personal choice and it is an absolute violation of his right to privacy which is a fundamental right as held by the Supreme Court in the Justice Puttaswamy case.

Do you feel this Bill, if enacted, will destroy the secular social fabric of the state and country?

This ordinance will create more divisions in society. The bill says the parents, siblings and any friend can complain about a person’s conversion. This will create unnecessary social tensions within the family and society.

There is a perception that fringe elements are setting the agenda for the BJP-ruled state government. Is what the government doing adequate to ensure communal harmony?

The government is duty-bound to implement in letter and spirit the Thahseen Poonawala judgement which mandates that the government should form committees headed by the DySP in all districts and take strict action against hate speech. The government is duty bound to protect the life of every individual. Today, the government appears to have slipped on controlling the situation, but hopefully it will control the situation in the interest of the state.

How can community heads play a role in ensuring communal harmony?

Unity is the only way forward and real patriotism is to strive for unity. Muslim religious heads have been vocal in calling for peace in the state. We want the state to develop as one of the best in India. We are already working with various religious heads in the state. In future, too, we are open to any efforts that will help encourage brotherhood between different religions.



Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi, Imam, Jama Masjid, City Market