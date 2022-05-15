STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Could not have waited till next session to bring Anti-Conversion law: Araga Jnanendra

Amid opposition from Cong and JDS, the BJP govt passed an ordinance to control forcible conversions. Here are different takes on the controversial decision
 

Published: 15th May 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Araga Jnanendra

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has taken the Ordinance route to bring in the Anti-Conversion law. Was it required?
Cases of forcible conversion are increasing and it has not stopped. We have been receiving a number of complaints and from across the state. It is a dangerous trend and there is a need to stop it. In some places, entire villages and towns have been converted forcibly. Every day counts. We are holding the next legislature session, but it cannot wait till then and that was why we approved the ordinance.  

Do you feel this Bill, if enacted, will destroy the secular social fabric of the state and country?
There will be no harm to secularism. The Indian Constitution allows everyone to follow his or her religious practice. The ordinance will not hinder that. But there is no punishment for forcible conversions in the Constitution. This is why we got this bill and we do not have any intention to harm anyone.  

There is a perception that fringe elements are setting the agenda for the BJP-ruled state government. Is what the government doing adequate to ensure communal harmony?
This is not true. We are just bringing it for the sake of people’s welfare and the ordinance will help them to a large extent. We took up this decision because people themselves are coming to us and complaining. We are here to help them.

How can community heads play a role in ensuring communal harmony?
We took up this decision taking all religious heads into confidence. The bill is not against any religion. However, some religious heads are misled by political parties for their gains and for their vote bank.  The bill only includes the punishment aspect. We had convened a meeting and convinced them. There is no need for anyone to worry. They have to, in turn, tell people the truth.

Araga Jnanendra, Home Minister

