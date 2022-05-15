Govt duty bound to protect rights of people: Faustine L Lobo

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has taken the Ordinance route to bring in the Anti-Conversion law. Was it required?

This is a totally autocratic and unwarranted move. This is an effort made by the state government towards an imaginary problem only with the sole purpose of polarising society. What is the emergency situation that the government has found to go in for an Ordinance? The government is not able to give statistics to prove their ‘so-called’ problem of rampant conversion that they are harping on.

Do you feel this Bill, if enacted, will destroy the secular social fabric of the state and country?

The government is the custodian of the rights of citizens. It is duty bound to protect the rights of people. This is a most discriminatory step as it is directed to harass the minority, Dalits and women in particular. It is a violation of human rights, leave alone religious freedom. The freedom of choosing one’s faith is curtailed and it is left to the whims and fancies of the district magistrate, who invariably is a political appointee. The pressure from the majority community seems to be the reason to have this bill.

There is a perception that fringe elements are setting the agenda for the BJP-ruled state government. Is what the government doing adequate to ensure communal harmony?

The sudden spurt of attacks on churches and church-personnel shows that fringe elements are given a free hand to do what they want. Government seems to be blind to what they are doing. The government machinery is not acting against perpetrators when innocent victims are suffering. On the contrary, in many cases, the victims are targeted and cases are filed against them and letting loose perpetrators of violence. Complaints by victims are not registered in several cases. I feel that the government is doing little to establish communal harmony.

How can community heads play a role in ensuring communal harmony?

Leaders in the community must feel the need for coming together. All must understand that peace and harmony is the prerequisite for development. Different religious leaders, political leaders, local leaders and leaders of communities must seriously understand the value of living in peace and harmony.



Faustine L Lobo, Secretary, All-Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights