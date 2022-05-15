STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Won’t allow anyone to reap yield of hatred: Yogendra Yadav

This land of coastal districts in Karnataka is so fertile that anything one sows will germinate here.

Participants take out a harmony march in Udupi on Saturday  | Express

By Express News Service

UDUPI: “We will not allow those who sow hatred to reap the yield,” declared social activist Yogendra Yadav in Udupi on Saturday. He was speaking at a unity march and state-level harmony convention organised by various organisations to forge unity between different communities.

“This convention today sends out a message that some would have sown the seeds of hatred in the name of religion, but by this effort of reuniting the people, we will not allow them to reap the yield. This land of coastal districts in Karnataka is so fertile that anything one sows will germinate here. Some sowed the seeds of hatred, but we will sow the seeds of love and tranquillity. We will not allow those who sowed hatred to reap the yield”, said Yadav while addressing a gathering of over 4,000 people.

On secularism, Yadav said some forces who want to divide the society claim that secularism was not in the Constitution until Indira Gandhi included it.

‘’From 1950, the Constitution has focused on right to equality, right to religion and right to practice own culture,” he said. Sri Gurubasava Pattadadevaru of Hirematha Samsthana, Bhalki said just like how a family can sustain through love and cordial relations, India as a nation is also a family and love and mutually cordial relations were crucial for the nation to move forward. 

