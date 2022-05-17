Coastal Karnataka on alert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Southwest Monsoon hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday and according to weathermen, conditions are favourable for it to advance at a faster pace. Meanwhile, IMD has also issued an orange alert over coastal Karnataka for the next three days (May 17-19) and red alert for May 18.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon advanced into parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman and Nicobar and the Andaman Sea on Monday. Officials said that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands and some parts of east central Bay of Bengal in the next 2-3 days.

Officials were also quick to add that the rain which most parts of Karnataka is experiencing is pre-monsoon. IMD, Bengaluru, director in-charge Geeta Agnihotri said that the rainfall is also due to the formation of weather systems.

There is a north-south trough from northeast Madhya Pradesh to north interior Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha and interior Karnataka. There is also a cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast. There is also a cyclonic circulation over Lakshwadeep area and adjoining south east Arabian Sea. A warning of very heavy rainfall more than 100mm to 150mm was issued to Dakshina Kannada. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea.