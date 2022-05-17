STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress rally to woo dalits

To garner the support of dalits ahead the 2023 Assembly polls, the Congress is all set to organise a convention of the community. 

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To garner the support of dalits ahead the 2023 Assembly polls, the Congress is all set to organise a convention of the community. KPCC Scheduled Caste wing president and former MLC R Dharmasena told reporters that a preliminary meeting with all community leaders of the party, including K H  Muniyappa, Dr G Parameshwara, Priyank Kharge and Dr L Hanumanthaiah will be held on Wednesday to chalk out a plan for the meet. KPCC president D K Shivakumar and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah will also take part in it.

Asked about dalit CM being an issue, Dharmasena reiterated that the party had made Parameshwara the Dy CM and claimed that as the party’s SC wing chief, he will work towards making a dalit as the CM in future.“Dalits have been throwing their weight behind the party since 1952 and will back the party in the future given the social justice it had delivered to the backward communities,” he said.

Replying to Union Minister of State for Social Justice Anekal Narayanaswamy’s reported statement that one must be crazy to dream about a dalit CM, Dharmasena asked him to become the CM. “ Let Narayaswamy take the initiative to implement the recommendations of Justice Sadashiva commission on classification of the SC quota,” he challenged.

