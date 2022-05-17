Congress birthplace of corruption: BJP Karnataka state president Nalin Kumar Kateel

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The BJP will win all the nine Assembly seats in Kalaburagi, bag more than 150 seats in the state and return to power on its majority, said BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Monday.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting, Kateel said people of the state are impressed by the works carried out by the Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and by the State Government too. Party workers of Kalaburagi district are confident of winning all the nine seats in the district, and KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge, who is also Chittapur MLA, will get defeated, he added.

Kateel, in his speech, said the Congress is the Gangotri (birth place) of corruption. “Congress and corruption are synonymous and for this reason the BJP has decided to make a Congress Mukta Bharat (Congress free India. The party has failed to control terrorism when it was in power. It also encouraged family politics. Congress workers will raise slogans like Indira Gandhi Ki Jai, Sonia Gandhi Ki Jai, Priyanka Gandhi Ki Jai and Rahul Gandhi ki Jai, but BJP activists will raise slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” he said.

Earlier BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, who inaugurated the convention, said due to political compulsions, Kalaburagi district could not representation in the cabinet so far. “If BJP succeeds in winning all the nine seats in the Assembly elections from Kalaburagi district, two MLAs will be accommodated in the cabinet,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the pride of the nation. All countries praise our Prime Minister and many surveys conducted across the world have said that Modi is the most popular leader in the world. The Congress is saying that democracy is facing a threat, but there is no internal democracy in the Congress,” he said.

Minister for Medium and Large Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani, State General Secretary Ashwath Narayan, regional spokesperson Rajkumar Patil Telkur and others spoke on the occasion.

‘ACTION AS PER LAW’

Earlier speaking with press persons, Kateel refuted charges of the opposition parties that the BJP government is creating unrest by supporting issues like hijab, halal and surveys in mosques. He said that the government is taking action as per the law.

