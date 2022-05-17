Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti resigns

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman, Basavaraj Horatti (76), submitted his resignation on Monday both as MLC and as chairman of the Council. He was set to retire in six weeks.

As the post of deputy chairman is already lying vacant, Horatti said the state Cabinet will take a decision on the appointment of a protem chairman as both the chairman’s and deputy chairman’s posts are vacant.

It may be recalled that Opposition leader in the Council B K Hariprasad had said that Horatti’s statement that he would join the BJP after meeting Union Home Minister Home Minister Amit Shah amounts to violation of the anti-defection law and demanded that he be disqualified. Horatti however defended his decision to join the BJP saying he was under pressure from his well wishers and teachers from his constituency.

Horatti recalled that he remained in the Janata Parivar, the united Janata Party and later the JD(S) all his nearly four-decade long political career. While some speculated about his strained relationship with the JDS’ first family, Horatti said he had no problems with the Gowdas and that he shared cordial relations with JDS leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy.

Some even speculated that Horatti’s decision to quit the JDS and join the BJP was an indication of greater synergy between the two parties in the future. Horatti is preparing to contest for MLC’s post from Karnataka West Teachers’ Constituency for which elections are scheduled to be held on June 13. If he wins, he will create a record of winning from the constituency eight times.