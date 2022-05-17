Trio in jail after robbed scientist tweets, tags DCP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A clinical research scientist’s tweet about a daylight robbery tagging the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of North East division resulted in the arrest of three friends-turned-robbers. The trio has been identified as G Darshan, 21, A George, 20, and R Dinesh alias Appu, 23, all residents of Vidyaranyapura.

The accused, who were in jail for theft cases, later turned out to be professional robbers to make quick money. One of the three is an orphan and they were childhood friends. The scientist, Rosa Satya Sudha, 39, had posted the video of the accused who had robbed her. She was robbed at Sahakarnagar on the morning of March 31 when she was on her morning walk. The accused had taken away her mobile phone worth Rs 42,999.

“After the robbery, the victim had tweeted about the incident and had tagged the DCP. The video helped the police to identify the accused. After arresting the accused, the DCP replied to her tweet. The scientist has thanked the police for getting her mobile back,” said the police. Two days before targeting Sudha, the gang had robbed another woman in Yelahanka New Town of her mobile phone worth Rs 10,000.