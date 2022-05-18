STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

All schemes must reach people: CM Basavaraj Bommai

He reminded officers on Tuesday that they not only need to do well individually, but also coordinate with other departments for effective delivery of budget schemes and promises. 

Published: 18th May 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : While the opposition has been crying hoarse over allegations of corruption, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is boning up administration with regular meetings, motivating officers to be proactive and deliver to the people what the government has promised. 

He reminded officers on Tuesday that they not only need to do well individually, but also coordinate with other departments for effective delivery of budget schemes and promises. While affirming their good work under the stewardship of Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar, who is scheduled to retire in 15 days, he said care should be taken to ensure that the poorest of the poor get what was promised in the budget. This gains importance as there are only about 10 months left to elections. 

Bommai has held a series of meetings over the past week -- with Deputy Commissioners as heads of districts, CEOs who are important officers at the district level, and with senior bureaucrats and ministers at the state level. Bommai is reminding his bureaucrats that they need to ensure that the government’s budgetary allocations and flagship programmes reach the people, especially the poor, SC/STs and the underprivileged. 

Insiders called this the CM’s “third booster dose” for the bureaucracy, considered important as it’s the last year of this government’s term, and all budget programmes should be implemented in time. He reminded supervisory officers to ensure that there are no pending applications or petitions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corruption Bommai
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp