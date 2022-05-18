All schemes must reach people: CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : While the opposition has been crying hoarse over allegations of corruption, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is boning up administration with regular meetings, motivating officers to be proactive and deliver to the people what the government has promised.

He reminded officers on Tuesday that they not only need to do well individually, but also coordinate with other departments for effective delivery of budget schemes and promises. While affirming their good work under the stewardship of Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar, who is scheduled to retire in 15 days, he said care should be taken to ensure that the poorest of the poor get what was promised in the budget. This gains importance as there are only about 10 months left to elections.

Bommai has held a series of meetings over the past week -- with Deputy Commissioners as heads of districts, CEOs who are important officers at the district level, and with senior bureaucrats and ministers at the state level. Bommai is reminding his bureaucrats that they need to ensure that the government’s budgetary allocations and flagship programmes reach the people, especially the poor, SC/STs and the underprivileged.

Insiders called this the CM’s “third booster dose” for the bureaucracy, considered important as it’s the last year of this government’s term, and all budget programmes should be implemented in time. He reminded supervisory officers to ensure that there are no pending applications or petitions.