Couple booked for alleged religious conversion of tribals in Kodagu

Pragna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: A couple have been booked for alleged religious conversion of tribals in Kodagu. The incident was reported at Kutta. They were identified as Kuriachhan and Selvi, natives of Mananthavady in Kerala. The couple were taken into judicial custody after being booked under section 295 A.

On Tuesday evening, the couple arrived from Kerala to the tribal settlement in Kutta. It is alleged that they visited the tribal resident Paniyaravara Muttha and his family at their house and were involved in convincing the family to convert to Christianity.

Meanwhile, a few members from Hindu organisations were on a vigil as a few religious conversions are said to have taken place in the settlement earlier. Working on a tipoff, they took action and alerted the Kutta Police.

Police sources confirmed that the accused have been booked under section 295 A. "The new gazette of the Anti Conversion Bill has not yet reached us. Hence, the accused have been booked under the old section. However, when we are filing the charge sheet, the accused will be booked under the newly passed Anti Conversion Law," confirmed the police.