STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Couple booked for alleged religious conversion of tribals in Kodagu

The couple were taken into judicial custody after being booked under section 295 A

Published: 18th May 2022 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Police sources confirmed that the accused have been booked under section 295 A (Express Illustrations)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: A couple have been booked for alleged religious conversion of tribals in Kodagu. The incident was reported at Kutta. They were identified as Kuriachhan and Selvi, natives of Mananthavady in Kerala. The couple were taken into judicial custody after being booked under section 295 A.

On Tuesday evening, the couple arrived from Kerala to the tribal settlement in Kutta. It is alleged that they visited the tribal resident Paniyaravara Muttha and his family at their house and were involved in convincing the family to convert to Christianity.

Meanwhile, a few members from Hindu organisations were on a vigil as a few religious conversions are said to have taken place in the settlement earlier. Working on a tipoff, they took action and alerted the Kutta Police.

Police sources confirmed that the accused have been booked under section 295 A. "The new gazette of the Anti Conversion Bill has not yet reached us. Hence, the accused have been booked under the old section. However, when we are filing the charge sheet, the accused will be booked under the newly passed Anti Conversion Law," confirmed the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp