JDS will field RS candidate, will not support BJP or Congress, says HDK  

MYSURU: JDS will keep equal distance from both Congress and BJP and will contest Rajya Sabha elections on its own, said party senior leader HD Kumaraswamy here on Tuesday. “There is no question of supporting other parties. JDS, though short of a few votes, will still field its own candidate,” he added.

He said both Congress and BJP have surplus votes and they should decide on supporting the JDS candidate. On many party leaders, including party state president CM Ibrahim, aspiring for the lone Legislative Council seat, he said the JDS Parliamentary Board will meet in a couple of days to decide the candidature.

Announcing that the party will not give plum posts or tickets to those joining JDS from other parties, he said they will come out with strong resolutions to put an end to confusion. On claims of Congress and BJP that many JDS leaders would join their party, he said both are not confident of coming to power on their own strength and are issuing statements to create confusion. He said JDS proved its strength by holding the Janata Jaladhare rally in Bengaluru and has won the confidence of the people to secure 123 seats.

He said his government constituted a committee headed by the finance secretary to submit a report on an old pension scheme, but the report has not been submitted to the present government. If JDS comes to power, it will introduce old pension schemes like in other states and unemployed graduates will be provided stipends for the first three years after their graduation, he added.

Denying JDS MLC Marithibbe Gowda’s allegations that the party is fielding Ramu as a Council candidate because of his financial background, Kumaraswamy said the decision was taken based on the opinion of MLAs and not by him.

He said the JDS candidate will emerge victorious and the party will launch a campaign in all the four districts and win over graduates. On the one family, one ticket policy announced by Congress during its Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Kumaraswamy said it is a joke as many leaders, including Siddaramaiah, are divided over the policy. He said there are too many families in Congress who have more than one seat.