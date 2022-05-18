Kurubas ganging up against Param again? 

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Ahead of 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka, a narrative similar to the 2013 polls appears to be picking up pace in Koratagere Assembly segment from where former deputy chief minister Congress leader Dr G Parameshwara had lost then, leading the party as state unit president and in the running for the chief minister’s post.

There were allegations about that supporters of his party colleague Siddaramaiah ensured the defeat of Parameshwara due to their apprehension that a victory of the latter will become an obstacle for their leader.

Interestingly, this time too, Kuruba leaders, on the pretext of the party’s May 28 convention in Tumakuru, have been organising the community as they held a preliminary meeting in Koratagere recently.

“Siddaramaiah should become chief minister once again as he delivered social justice to all the backward communities,” remarked former BBMP corporator Krishnamuthy. The leaders gave a call to the community to strengthen the hand of Siddaramaiah, which means the latter is likely to call the political shots even in Tumakuru district.

