Mangalore varsity spends Rs 6 lakh to hold Syndicate meeting in Bengaluru

Syndicate members of Mangalore University held a meeting at a luxury hotel in Bengal­uru on Monday, which was ob­j­ected to by a former Syndicate member, Dr SR Harish Acharya.

By Express News Service

Acharya said that as per rule, Syndicate meetings should be held at the university’s administrative office or within the university jurisdiction. However, the university has unnecessarily spent public money to organise the meeting in Bengaluru, he added.

He alleged that Vice-Chancellor Prof Subramanaya Yadapadithaya, whose tenure is set to end in a year, organised the meeting at a high-end hotel to please the Syndicate members and to cover up his ‘incompetency’ and ‘illegalities’. “The total expense of Bengaluru meeting, including the flight charges and incidentals, has run up to `6 lakh. A complaint will be filed with the Governor and higher education minister,” he said. 

Prof Yadapadithaya, however, justified the meeting, saying it was done to exert pressure on the higher education minister to get university’s long-pending works cleared. The previous Syndicate meeting had decided to hold this month’s meet in Bengaluru to facilitate an interaction with the minister and members of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) to push long-pending works, like affiliation of three constituent colleges, filling up of vacant teaching posts and others, he added.

