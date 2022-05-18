STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NSO's  All India Workshop of Trainers for the HCES from today in Karnataka

The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey is designed to collect information regarding expenditure on the consumption of goods and services used by households.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The National Statistical Office (NSO) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is organising an All India Workshop of Trainers for the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2022-23 in Bengaluru on Wednesday and Thursday. The NSO will carry out the HCES survey for one year starting from July 1.

Dr GP Samanta, Chief Statistician of India & Secretary of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, will inaugurate the workshop, while Prof Bimal Kumar Roy, Chairman of the National Statistical Commission, will be chairing the valedictory session on Thursday.

 SL Menaria, Director General, members of the working group on HCES, and more than 100 officers of the National Statistical Office and Central Ministries/Departments concerned will be participating. The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey is designed to collect information regarding expenditure on the consumption of goods and services used by households. Estimates of household monthly per capita consumption expenditure and the demographic characteristics of the consumers generated in the survey are vital in understanding the demand dynamics of the economy.

