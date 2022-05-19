STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cattle business goes digital in Karnataka's Gadag

The sellers are sharing information about the cattle along with images on social media platforms before coming to the cattle market.

Published: 19th May 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Whatsapp

For representational purposes

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: The sale and purchase of cattle has gone digital in Gadag district after fuel prices went northwards.

The sellers are sharing information about the cattle along with images on social media platforms before coming to the cattle market.

With the monsoon approaching, the Kharif season will start and purchasing of cattle by farmers is quite common.

But because of mechanisation of farming, the use of cattle was reduced. However, demand for the cattle is back in the wake of increased fuel prices as the farmers cannot bear the cost of maintenance of tractors.

To avoid taking their animal to market, those who want to sell their cattle are using WhatsApp groups to upload pictures and information.

Finally, they call each other to meet and sell the cattle. Tontadappa Sudi, a farmer from Gadag said, "Many farmers are now using the Internet to find cattle. Farmers send the details and pictures to groups in WhatsApp and ask the members to forward or share the same to other like-minded groups. They are also getting their customers through these groups."

Venkatesh Dahinde from Ron said, "I am a farmer and I have 18 cattle. Many farmers ask me to sell or purchase their cattle. We have some WhatsApp groups where some farmers and dairy owners are also members. We share details in such groups. We are getting good replies and cattle sales are on the rise as they get photos, videos and information and some have also finalised their purchases over the phones too”.

Meanwhile, demand for cattle is seen in the offline sale too. Gadag’s cattle market in APMC premises got good footfall last Saturday. After many years, the market witnessed the sale of 300 cattle in a single day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadag Karnataka
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp