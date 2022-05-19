STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Gowda’s men: Prakash for MLC, Kupendra for RS   

Former Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy’s name has once again started making the rounds as a strong candidate who could be an all-party candidate.

Published: 19th May 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra greets H D Deve Gowda on the latter’s 90th birthday.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra greets H D Deve Gowda on the latter’s 90th birthday.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the hope of bagging only one of the seven vacant MLC seats, and no guarantee of winning even one of four Rajya Sabha seats, the JDS decided to go with the advice of its supremo, former Prime Minister, H D Deve Gowda. Turning 90 on Wednesday, Gowda this time skipped his annual visit to Tirupati, and held a meeting of party legislators and key leaders at a resort in Devanahalli in the evening. Plans were also chalked out for the June 3 MLC and June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.

Former Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy’s name has once again started making the rounds as a strong candidate who could be an all-party candidate. “He has all the tactics and resources,” remarked a source. JDS’ Bengaluru City district president R Prakash, a Vokkaliga and close associate of the Gowda family, is likely to be nominated by the party as a surprise candidate, it added. Since some MLAs have distanced themselves from the party over a period of time, Gowda wanted to keep the remaining flock together, and chose to host the dinner on the pretext of the JDLP meeting.

Some MLC aspirants are expecting him to talk to either the BJP or Congress high command to get surplus votes if JDS fields a second candidate by transferring the surplus votes to their fourth candidate in RS polls. Former CM H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday clarified that the fourth candidate for the RS might win unanimously, which means he should garner surplus votes of all three major political parties. He has also ruled out senior leader C M Ibrahim, as the latter was anointed as state party chief post. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLC H D Deve Gowda Rajya Sabha Birthday
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp