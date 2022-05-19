STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Panchamsalis to protest outside CM’s house 

The seer recalled the 23-day protest launched by Yatnal at Freedom Park in Bengaluru before pitching the demand during the session. 

Published: 19th May 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

slogans sloganeering women protest

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Following a delay in meeting their demand for according 2A reservation to Panchamsali Lingayats, Kudalasangama seer Jagadguru Basavajaya Mruthyunjaya Swamj has announced that the community will stage a massive protest in front of the residence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon on May 23. 

Addressing the gathering during a meeting organised by Panchamsalis at Bailhongal, the seer said, “Protests will also be staged simultaneously outside the offices of deputy commissioners across the state if the government fails to consider their demand as promised in the 2021 legislature session. It will be a do-or-die protest for 2-A tag,” he warned.

Vijayapura MLA and Panchamsali leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal had raised the issue during the session on March 15, 2021. In response, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had assured the community of giving the 2-A tag by September 15 the same year and it is on record. The seer recalled the 23-day protest launched by Yatnal at Freedom Park in Bengaluru before pitching the demand during the session. 

VALMIKIS PLAN ‘HIGHWAY ROKO’ TOMORROW
Belagavi: Demanding additional reservation for SC, STs, people of the Valmiki community have decided to block national highways on May 20. Valmiki Samaj president Rajashekhar Talwar told reporters on Wednesday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had assured the community of announcing reservation, but nothing has fructified yet. “To mount pressure on the government, the Samaj has decided to stage a protest by blocking highways. Besides, a memorandum, addressed to the CM, will also be submitted through the deputy commissioner’s office,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchamsali Lingayats Protest Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp