Panchamsalis to protest outside CM’s house 

BELAGAVI: Following a delay in meeting their demand for according 2A reservation to Panchamsali Lingayats, Kudalasangama seer Jagadguru Basavajaya Mruthyunjaya Swamj has announced that the community will stage a massive protest in front of the residence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon on May 23.

Addressing the gathering during a meeting organised by Panchamsalis at Bailhongal, the seer said, “Protests will also be staged simultaneously outside the offices of deputy commissioners across the state if the government fails to consider their demand as promised in the 2021 legislature session. It will be a do-or-die protest for 2-A tag,” he warned.

Vijayapura MLA and Panchamsali leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal had raised the issue during the session on March 15, 2021. In response, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had assured the community of giving the 2-A tag by September 15 the same year and it is on record. The seer recalled the 23-day protest launched by Yatnal at Freedom Park in Bengaluru before pitching the demand during the session.

VALMIKIS PLAN ‘HIGHWAY ROKO’ TOMORROW

Belagavi: Demanding additional reservation for SC, STs, people of the Valmiki community have decided to block national highways on May 20. Valmiki Samaj president Rajashekhar Talwar told reporters on Wednesday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had assured the community of announcing reservation, but nothing has fructified yet. “To mount pressure on the government, the Samaj has decided to stage a protest by blocking highways. Besides, a memorandum, addressed to the CM, will also be submitted through the deputy commissioner’s office,” he added.