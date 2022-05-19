STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah seeks probe into fund misuse in canal works

Siddaramaiah demanded a probe and handing over the case to a legislative committee.

Published: 19th May 2022

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged irregularities in the Rs 1619-crore canal modernisation works at Narayanapura Dam in Lingasugur and Devadurga taluks in Raichur district, both of which were awarded to the brother of former MLA Manappa Vajjal.

Siddaramaiah demanded a probe and handing over the case to a legislative committee. “If irregularities have happened, the government should ensure that a criminal case is filed and the misused amount collected. The contractor should also be put on blacklist,” he told reporters.  

“If the government does not take proper measures, we will go to court,” the Congress leader warned. Clarifying on the matter, a senior official said inquiry is going on at various levels and an official was also suspended.

