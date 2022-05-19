Speculation rife over transfer of Circle Inspector Gonikoppal following firearms row

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The sudden transfer of Gonikoppal Circle Inspector in Kodagu has raised speculation with many alleging that he was shunted out for questioning Bajrang Dal workers for allegedly holding firearms training at a school in Ponnampet. However, the Virajpet DySP refuted the allegations. Meanwhile, many opined that the CI was transferred following complaints by Balele village residents.

“The transfer order of Gonikoppal CI Jayaram S M was signed on May 16. This was after the day we filed a complaint against the Bajrang Dal for holding firearms training in Ponnampet,” said Khaleel, district president of SDPI. He explained that Jayaram had assured to lodge an FIR and was involved in the inquiry into the issue. It is learnt that Jayaram had called several Bajrang Dal workers and was collecting information on the participants and the use of firearms. “While he assured us to file an FIR, he was transferred the very next day after we filed a complaint against the Hindu organisation. This cannot be a coincidence,” added Khaleel. It is learnt that a notice was also issued to the Sai Shankar Institution by Jayaram, who demanded an explanation into the issue.

Meanwhile, a few residents of Gonikoppal opined that the CI was transferred over complaints filed by Balele residents. “It is alleged that the CI was involved in illegal trade of cattle and residents had spoken against the same. These residents even met the Home Minister. However, immediate transfer was not possible as the CI had not completed a year of service. After nearly seven months of complaints, he has now been transferred,” said a source.

Virajpet DySP Niranjan Raj denied that the CI was transferred over the firearms row. He confirmed that the transfer order was received two days ago and said, “It has been over a year since the CI was posted in Virajpet. The transfer is not connected to the firearms row.” He said the department is still looking into the legal aspect into the firearm training event hosted by the Bajrang Dal. “Airgun training is exempted from the Firearms Act. We are still analysing the issue legally,” he added.