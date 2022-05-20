STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Green energy parks, 10GW power plants in next 5 years

In the coming days, private players entering the solar power generation sector will also be asked to set up power storage.

Published: 20th May 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar on Thursday said the state will focus on green energy parks and aim to set up 10 Gigawatt power plants in the next five years. Kumar told reporters, “Our aim is to come up with a hybrid power park. Apart from generating solar and wind energy, the parks will also be used for storage purposes, and 50,000 MW solar power storage will be realized at the earliest. It will give a fillip to PM Narendra Modi’s dream project of green energy.”

In the coming days, private players entering the solar power generation sector will also be asked to set up power storage. Hybrid parks will come up at Tumakuru, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Gadag, Haveri and Vijayapura, and a survey will also be taken up for this purpose, he said. Kumar said there was no shortage of coal.

There is a demand for 14,800 MW power in the state, which has never faced any shortage. Karnataka has supplied 1.80 lakh transformers to ensure there are no power supply issues, he added. On alleged saffronisation of textbooks and the recent controversy over RSS ideologue Keshav Hedgewar’s views in textbooks, he said there is nothing wrong. He clarified that lessons on Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Narayan Guru are intact.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp