SSLC results: 145 students score full marks, toppers say only hard work key to success

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 145 students, including 21 students from government schools, have scored cent per cent marks in SSLC exams held this year. Of the 145 students, 24 are from Bengaluru schools. Jayasri B, who is one among the two students from Sri Vidyamandira High School in Malleswaram who scored 625 out of 625 marks, said, “There is no short cut to success. Hard work is the only way.”

Jayasri thanked her school principal Alakananda S B, father Balaji Subramanyam, a chartered accountant, and mother Jayamangalam, a homemaker, for helping her especially during the pandemic.

“I studied hard everyday and finished each day’s portion of syllabus on the same day. During exams, I studied for four hours a day, she said. When asked about her ambition, she said, “I want to be a chartered accountant like my father and serve the country.” Jayasri, who had won an essay contest organised by US space agency NASA in Bengaluru, was selected for the next level of competition at NASA in the US where she won the Neil Armstrong Award. She is also a violinist who has completed junior carnatic exams with 99 per cent marks and won three gold medals in Sanskrit exams conducted by Sura Saraswathi Sabha of Sringeri Math.

Abhijhna B, who is among three students from Cordial High School in Vijaynagar West who scored cent per cent marks said, “Concentration and five to six hours of hard work everyday helped me in achieving this feat. One needs to study hard and keep revising till the end,” she said.

Abhijhna gave the credit of her success to her school principal Sheethal, parents Basavaraju K M, an electrician in a private company, and mother Shailaja Basavaraju, all residents of Moodalpalya. While the family is currently in Mysuru to attend a wedding, her father Basavaraju said he was overwhelmed by her daughter’s achievement and added that she was now being treated like a celebrity by relatives.