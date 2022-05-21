Black panther spotted after two years in Biligiri Ranga Hills

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Biligiri Ranga Hills with a high density of wildlife have thrilled the local and nature lovers with an elusive black leopard that has been spotted after two years. The image of a black leopard has been recorded in a camera trap set up by wildlife scientists Sanjay Gubbi. Although, the black leopard was sighted in Kakanakote forest in Nagarhole National Park it became viral on social media and also attracted wildlife lovers and the public to the national park.

However, the black leopard has been captured in a camera after 2020 in P G Palya forest range, has been again spotted in the Byallur forest range stunning nature lovers. The six-year-old male leopard has been identified from the butterfly pattern.

The black leopards are the highest sighted in Kalai forest other than Nagarhole, Bandipur, M M Hills, Badra, and BRT. The narrow corridor of 1.6 km connecting BRT and M M Hills facilitates the movement of wildlife. However, the increased vehicular traffic between Kollegal and Hasanur is disrupting wildlife.