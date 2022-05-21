STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Black panther spotted after two years in Biligiri Ranga Hills

The Biligiri Ranga Hills with a high density of wildlife have thrilled the local and nature lovers with an elusive black leopard that has been spotted after two years.

Published: 21st May 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Biligiri Ranga Hills with a high density of wildlife have thrilled the local and nature lovers with an elusive black leopard that has been spotted after two years. The image of a black leopard has been recorded in a camera trap set up by wildlife scientists Sanjay Gubbi. Although, the black leopard was sighted in Kakanakote forest in Nagarhole National Park it became viral on social media and also attracted wildlife lovers and the public to the national park.

However, the black leopard has been captured in a camera after 2020 in P G Palya forest range, has been again spotted in the Byallur forest range stunning nature lovers. The six-year-old male leopard has been identified from the butterfly pattern.

The black leopards are the highest sighted in Kalai forest other than Nagarhole, Bandipur, M M Hills, Badra, and BRT.  The narrow corridor of 1.6 km connecting BRT and M M Hills facilitates the movement of wildlife. However, the increased vehicular traffic between Kollegal and Hasanur is disrupting wildlife.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biligiri Ranga Hills Black panther
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp