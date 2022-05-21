Helpline buzzes with distress calls

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The psychosocial support helpline for tele-counselling SSLC students buzzed with calls from children and parents, in the wake of exam results on Thursday. The helpline received 518 calls, including 458 calls on Thursday alone, according to Dr Rajani, Deputy Director, Mental Health, Department of health and family welfare. The helpline was set up by the health department in association with Nimhans on Wednesday evening, a day before exam results were out.

Dr Rajani, a psychiatrist, told TNIE, “Before the SSLC results were announced, calls from kids and parents were related to stress, sleeplessness, fear and worry. Some were about behavioral changes in kids, including locking themselves in rooms, and running away from family and relatives. Students were worried about their status in society in case they scored low or didn’t get the expected marks, and some were related to triggering of pre-existing mental health issues.”

After the SSLC results were announced on Thursday, students called to say they were unable to accept their results and had expected more marks. Some were by students on interpersonal issues, conflict with parents, and lack of support from primary caregivers after they got their results, Dr Rajani said.

Calls came in from 28 districts, with the highest number from Bengaluru, Dr Rajani informed.

The helpline was launched by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday evening, after TNIE brought to his notice that there were no helplines by the health or education department or Nimhans.