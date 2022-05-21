STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai consults BJP leadership on Rajya Sabha, Legislative Council polls

Bommai told reporters in the national capital that he could not meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah due to his busy schedule but spoke to him over phone.

Published: 21st May 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/ BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who paid a sudden visit to Delhi sparking off speculation in political circles, on Saturday said there was no discussion with the BJP's central leadership on Cabinet rejig or expansion.

The consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council. Elections to seven Council seats will be held on June 3, and the biennial elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka on June 10.

Bommai told reporters in the national capital that he could not meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah due to his busy schedule but spoke to him over phone. He added that he has already given the list of candidates for the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections.

ALSO READ| Delhi nod unlikely, Karnataka Cabinet rejig may be pushed further

On Shah's direction, Bommai met the BJP national general secretary and party's Karnataka in charge Arun Singh and had a detailed discussion with him. "I have given details about the decision taken regarding the Rajya Sabha election candidates," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai was confident that the candidates will soon be finalised. To a query on the cabinet rejig or expansion, Bommai said there were no discussions on it. Regarding the "delay" in carrying out the Cabinet expansion, Bommai said it was the internal matter of the BJP.

When he was reminded about his statement earlier this month that it would be done shortly, Bommai said, "I did say that the cabinet expansion will take place in two to three days but in the meantime, the Supreme Court verdict on the BBMP (Bengaluru civic body) elections, which we were waiting for, came."

The Supreme Court has directed the state government to complete the delimitation and reservation of wards in eight weeks and carry out the elections thereafter. There are currently five positions vacant in the Cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

On the rains in the state, Bommai said he has given directions to the officials on handling the situation in the state. He added that he is returning to Bengaluru to hold discussions with the district level officials on the rain situation in the state.

The Chief Minister also said that he has directed the district in charge ministers to visit the rain-affected regions in their respective districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai BJP Karnataka BJP Karnataka Council polls Karnataka RS polls Rajya Sabha elections
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp