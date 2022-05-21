Pralhad Joshi to broker truce between ‘miffed’ BJP leaders

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid speculations over trouble brewing in the BJP, especially in North Karnataka ahead of the MLC elections, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has convened a meeting with senior party leaders in Belagavi on Saturday. It is believed to be an attempt to iron out the differences and bring all together.

The fissures within the party became evident with several key leaders skipping the recent meeting organised in connection with the elections. The party is keen to broker a truce considering the clout these leaders enjoy that can make or mar the prospects of the party, which the high command is not ready to afford.

However, it is doubtful whether MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and the Jarkiholi brothers will attend Joshi’s meeting in Belagavi. The scepticism stems from the recent developments where Yatnal had berated Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, brother of Hanumant Nirani. However, brushing aside any such possibilities, Nirani said, “There may be some differences at personal level (between Nirani and Yatnal), but there is nothing serious between us politically.’’