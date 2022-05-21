STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Pralhad Joshi to broker truce between ‘miffed’ BJP leaders

It is believed to be an attempt to iron out the differences and bring all together.

Published: 21st May 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid speculations over trouble brewing in the BJP, especially in North Karnataka ahead of the MLC elections, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has convened a meeting with senior party leaders in Belagavi on Saturday. It is believed to be an attempt to iron out the differences and bring all together.

The fissures within the party became evident with several key leaders skipping the recent meeting organised in connection with the elections. The party is keen to broker a truce considering the clout these leaders enjoy that can make or mar the prospects of the party, which the high command is not ready to afford.

However, it is doubtful whether MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and the Jarkiholi brothers will attend Joshi’s meeting in Belagavi. The scepticism stems from the recent developments where Yatnal had berated Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, brother of Hanumant Nirani. However, brushing aside any such possibilities, Nirani said, “There may be some differences at personal level (between Nirani and Yatnal), but there is nothing serious between us politically.’’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Karnataka Pralhad Joshi
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp