Shobha Karandlaje blames states for failing to utilise agri infra funds

Speaking to the media persons here on Friday, she said the Centre has also advised states to come out with 'one district-one product' plan that will help tap the potential and make use of the funds.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje

Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Shobha Karandlaje (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:bUnion Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje held state governments responsible for failing to utilise the Rs 1 lakh crore allocated for agriculture infrastructure development in the country. She said state governments have failed to prepare district plans, list basic infrastructure requirements like cold storage and other facilities, and submit the proposal to the Centre on time to use the funds for setting up such units and also avail loans with subsidised interest.

Speaking to the media persons here on Friday, she said the Centre has also advised states to come out with ‘one district-one product’ plan that will help tap the potential and make use of the funds. She said states having separate ministries for agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, sugar and sericulture is also the reason for the delay. “I have suggested to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to bring both agriculture and horticulture departments under one ministry that would cut red tape,” she added. 

