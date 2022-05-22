STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Youth strands in flood for two days in Dharwad, rescued

Madan Reddy, a native of Andhra Pradesh, came to Kadadalli village outskirts and was struck in the Benne Halla floods. As he has not had a mobile phone, he could not able to contact anyone.

Published: 22nd May 2022 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Youth stranded in flood for two days in Dharwad village. (Photo | EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 22-year-old youth, who was stranded in Benne Halla stream flooding for the last two days, was rescued by the firefighters at Kadadalli village of Navalagund taluk in Dharwad district on Saturday.

Madan Reddy, a native of Andhra Pradesh, came to Kadadalli village outskirts and was struck in the Benne Halla floods. As he has not had a mobile phone, he could not able to contact anyone. The village was receiving incessant rain for the last three days, therefore the villagers have not ventured to the fields where the stream passes by.

On Saturday, the villagers noticed a man stranded amid the flood and immediately informed the taluk administration. Confirming the news, Navalagund tahsildar informed the police and firefighters to initiate a rescue operation. Textile and sugarcane minister Shankar Patil Munenkoppa, who was at his constituency, also rushed to the spot.

District fire officer Vinayak Kallagutakar said the firefighting teams from Navalagund and Hubballi rushed to the spot and deployed eight members team with a boat and required equipment to rescue the youth. The team rescued the youth and shifted him to the taluk government hospital for treatment as he was very weak.

Sources said, he is giving multiple statements, one among his statement is he is working at a hotel in Gadag and he was trashed by others and dropped in the village. 

However, the police said as the youth has become weak, he has not given any clear statement that how did he come there and where he was staying. “We will take his statement after the doctors confirm improvement in his health. 

