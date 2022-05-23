STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai leaves for Davos with Nirani, Ashwath

Published: 23rd May 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who left for Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum on Sunday, is leading a delegation comprising Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and top officials.

Bommai said, “On Monday, there is one session and another on May 24 and our team will attend both sessions. We will meet several world leaders and industrialists there.” He stressed that the government will take measures to see to it that it not only signs MoUs, but also ensures that industries actually set up base in the state.

Bommai said that in Davos, he will interact with business heads of 18 countries about important economic and environmental issues. “Davos will give a great impetus to the upcoming #InvestKarnataka2022 Global Investors’ Meet,” he later tweeted.

This is Bommai’s first official overseas trip as chief minister. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa had attended the Davos summit in January 2020, following which the state government had introduced major reforms, including a policy change, making it easier for investors to purchase land from farmers.

