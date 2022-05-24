3,052 from Karnataka to take Hajj flight on June 9

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic had halted Hajj pilgrimage from 2020-21. Now, 3,052 members will take the flight to Mecca for the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia. Raufuddin Kacheriwala, Chairman, Karnataka Hajj Committee, said that initially 2,752 names were cleared, and on Saturday, 300 more were added to the list from the Centre. Kacheriwala said that Hajj training camps are being held in eight zones, and the members selected are briefed about the protocols.

The training camp began on May 20 at Shivamogga zone, where the 160 members selected from Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga were trained for the 45-day pilgrimage. The contact details have been collected and they will be monitored frequently by the authorities concerned till they return safely.

“The training includes instructions about the Covid protocols, and where the members are more, the training period will be two days. After the training, they will be issued fitness certificate. They will be vaccinated with the booster dose and also polio doses if there are children,” he told TNIE. “On June 9, the first flight carrying pilgrims will leave from Bengaluru and before that, Chief Minister will officially inaugurate the annual Hajj programme at Hajj Bhavan in Yelahanka on June 8,” he added.